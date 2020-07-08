Players' union executive board approves deal to resume ice hockey season

July 8 (Reuters) - The NHL Players' Association (NHLPA) executive board has approved a tentative agreement to resume the ice hockey season interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said late on Tuesday.

The NHL had on Monday reached a tentative agreement with the players' body on restart protocols, under which formal training camps will start on July 13, clubs will head to one of two hub cities on July 26 with the play-in round for playoffs beginning on Aug. 1.

The tentative agreement was subject to approval by the NHL's Board of Governors as well as the NHLPA's Executive Board followed by the full NHLPA membership.

"The NHLPA's Executive Board has approved the tentative CBA and referred it to the NHLPA Membership for a ratification vote," the NHLPA said in a tweet https://twitter.com/NHLPA/status/1280697705183019009.

NHLPA said the full membership vote will be conducted electronically from Wednesday to Friday. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

