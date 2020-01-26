Playoff push ramps up as NHL returns to action

Louis Blues proved last season.

The Blues rallied from last place in the league in January to reach the

playoffs and rolled through four postseason rounds to win the Stanley Cup.

That run provides fuel for this season's race, which still includes most of

the league.

"With the Blues, they found their groove and they kept going last year and

rode that wave," said Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner, whose team sat

four points out of the playoffs entering this season's All-Star break. "We

need to find that groove and keep pushing. The teams right behind us and right

in front of us are doing the same thing."

Only the Detroit Red Wings, New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators are out of

the Eastern Conference race. Only the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings

appear to be done in the Western Conference, though the San Jose Sharks are

sinking fast.

Otherwise, postseason berths are up for grabs for teams that can gain traction

and sustain it into April.

For instance, the surprising Columbus Blue Jackets won six consecutive games

coming into the All-Star break. They currently sit in the first wild-card spot

in the Eastern Conference.

"We're coming together pretty nicely," Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones aid.

"I think we were playing pretty good hockey earlier in the year and we weren't

getting the results. As of late, really the past eight weeks, we really came

into our own."

In the Metropolitan Division, the second-place Pittsburgh Penguins and

sixth-place Philadelphia Flyers are separated by just seven points. In the

Pacific Division, the top five teams are separated by just one point.

The Vancouver Canucks lead the division, but the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary

Flames, Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights are right behind them.

"We've been there at the top for a while now," Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet

said. "Now we're in a situation if we have a bad week, we could be in fifth

place. There are 31 games left and it's all downhill. We have some young guys,

I think they understand it's going to be hard. If you think it's hard now,

it's going to be really hard."

Head-to-head games will decide the divisional races.

"You know what happens at the end of the year, everybody starts playing each

other, so that heightens it even more," Flames defenseman Mark Giordano said.

"The divisional games, the head-to-heads if you can win them in regulation, it

does a lot for you. Those are emotional games. You've got to be able to

control your emotions, be disciplined."

Last season, the Flames were the anti-Blues. They dominated their side of the

league for much of the season, then faded late and took a quick exit from the

playoffs.

"It's about putting it together at the right time," Giordano said. "I feel

like last year we had a great start and an unbelievable first half and sort of

lost that confidence that we had down the stretch and it carried over in the

playoffs. So hopefully this year is a complete opposite."

Winning the big head-to-head games, as the Blues did a year ago, can solidify

a team for the postseason grind.

"It's going to be a fight to the end," Golden Knights winger Max Pacioretty

said. "We're expecting these last 30 games to be really intense, but on the

bright side, if you're able to get in, if you're able to get through these

games, that should prepare you for the playoffs."

--Field Level Media