Preds' Forsberg sweeps Avs' Compher in NHL Gaming Challenge

Nashville Predators center Filip Forsberg dominated Colorado Avalanche forward JT Compher in the NHL's Player Gaming Challenge on Saturday, winning all three games between the two.

Forsberg won the first game 5-2, the second 5-3 and the third 6-4 to complete

the clean sweep.

The online event will run for four weeks, with games to be streamed on

Thursdays and Saturdays. All 31 NHL teams will have representation, and

Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson will represent the pending NHL Seattle

expansion team.

Ice Hockey Report: NHL proposing to move draft, hold it virtually 7 HOURS AGO

No standings will be compiled, as the games are designed strictly for

entertainment with the NHL season shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In connection with the event, the National Hockey League Foundation and

Electronic Arts will donate $100,000 to the CDC Foundation's COVID-19 relief

efforts.

While he won all three games Saturday by at least two goals, Forsberg needed

some late tallies, as both the first and third games were tied in the third

period.

The first game was 2-2 until Forsberg scored with the virtual Colton Sissons

with 6:10 to play. He then added a power-play by Ryan Johansen with 2:10 left

to seal it.

In the third game, Forsberg broke a 4-4 tie with 12:07 to play on a shot by

Rocco Grimaldi.

"I know we're usually a little more unfriendly on the ice, but it was great,"

Forsberg said to the division-rival Compher afterward.

"Definitely gonna go work on my game now," Compher said. "Not really happy

with the results. I'll give you a call in a month after I've been practicing

non-stop."

--Field Level Media

Ice Hockey Senators, Stars prevail as NHL Gaming Challenge opens YESTERDAY AT 01:55