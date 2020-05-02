Ice Hockey

Preds' Forsberg sweeps Avs' Compher in NHL Gaming Challenge

ByReuters
14 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

Nashville Predators center Filip Forsberg dominated Colorado Avalanche forward JT Compher in the NHL's Player Gaming Challenge on Saturday, winning all three games between the two.

Forsberg won the first game 5-2, the second 5-3 and the third 6-4 to complete
the clean sweep.

The online event will run for four weeks, with games to be streamed on
Thursdays and Saturdays. All 31 NHL teams will have representation, and
Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson will represent the pending NHL Seattle
expansion team.

No standings will be compiled, as the games are designed strictly for
entertainment with the NHL season shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In connection with the event, the National Hockey League Foundation and
Electronic Arts will donate $100,000 to the CDC Foundation's COVID-19 relief
efforts.

While he won all three games Saturday by at least two goals, Forsberg needed
some late tallies, as both the first and third games were tied in the third
period.

The first game was 2-2 until Forsberg scored with the virtual Colton Sissons
with 6:10 to play. He then added a power-play by Ryan Johansen with 2:10 left
to seal it.

In the third game, Forsberg broke a 4-4 tie with 12:07 to play on a shot by
Rocco Grimaldi.

"I know we're usually a little more unfriendly on the ice, but it was great,"
Forsberg said to the division-rival Compher afterward.

"Definitely gonna go work on my game now," Compher said. "Not really happy
with the results. I'll give you a call in a month after I've been practicing
non-stop."

--Field Level Media

