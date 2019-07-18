Report: Ex-NHL player Johnson's death likely suicide, police say

The News said it obtained a police report, which indicated a gun and single

bullet were found near Johnson. His wife, Kristin, found him in the couple's

basement on the morning of July 7. He was 48.

According to the News, Kristin Johnson told police her husband had "numerous

concussions" during his NHL career but had not shown signs of depression. The

police report said no suicide note was left.

The family declined to comment to the News through Greg Johnson's longtime

agent, Tom Laidlaw, who said of his death, "We couldn't believe it." The

Oakland County Medical Examiner declined to discuss its autopsy findings with

the News.

Johnson played 12 years in the NHL, including three-plus with the Detroit Red

Wings (1993-97) and the final seven years with the Nashville Predators

(1998-2006). The Predators selected Johnson from the Chicago Blackhawks in the

1998 expansion draft, and he took their first-ever faceoff before becoming

team captain from 2002-06.

He also played briefly for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

After his time ended in Nashville, Johnson signed again with Detroit in 2006

but retired before the 2006-07 season when a preseason physical revealed a

hereditary heart abnormality.

Kristin Johnson told police her husband wasn't taking medication for the

abnormality, according to the News.

