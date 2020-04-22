Report: NHL considers one-city-per-division plan

Instead of looking at a lone, neutral location to host all NHL games when play resumes following the coronavirus pandemic, the league reportedly is considering a plan to have teams from each division play in a single site.

Elliotte Friedman of Canada's Sportsnet wrote Tuesday that the four-city plan

could be enacted with tripleheaders held daily at each site. The players

association would need to give its approval for the strategy to be utilized.

The NHL is not contemplating neutral-site games, according to Friedman.

Ice Hockey NHL delays Grigorenko's deal with Blue Jackets YESTERDAY AT 03:45

Examining the spread of COVID-19 around NHL markets, Friedman theorized that

candidates to be host cities would include Edmonton (Pacific Division), Saint

Paul, Minn. (Central Division) and Raleigh, N.C. (Metropolitan Division). He

did not list a front-runner for the Atlantic Division, which has teams in

Boston, Buffalo, Detroit, Montreal, Ottawa, Tampa, Toronto and Sunrise, Fla.

The NHL also might keep the draft in June, according to Friedman. However, the

fact that the 2019-20 season might not be completed by then would complicate

matters, as the draft order traditionally is set based on the prior season's

standings.

The league also would have to determine how to handle conditional draft picks

that changed hands in prior deals, as their placement often depends upon

teams' playoff outcomes.

The draft was scheduled to take place June 26-27 in Montreal, but it was

postponed indefinitely on March 25. It is possible the NHL might move its

draft to an online-only format such as the one the WNBA used last week and the

NFL will use this week.

The NHL season was suspended on March 12, with all teams having played between

68 and 71 of their scheduled 82 regular-season games. The regular season was

originally due to end on April 4, with the playoffs slated to start shortly

thereafter. The Stanley Cup finals would have been held in late May and early

June.

--Field Level Media

Ice Hockey Grigorenko back in NHL, signs with Blue Jackets YESTERDAY AT 16:15