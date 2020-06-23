Ice Hockey

Report: NHL down to six possible hub cities

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
19 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

As the National Hockey League prepares to resume the 2019-2020 season next month, the league is down to six cities under consideration for the two hubs, according to multiple reports.

Chicago, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Toronto and Vancouver are still in
the running, with Pittsburgh and Dallas eliminated Tuesday.

Columbus was informed it was crossed off the list on Monday.

Ice Hockey

Columbus, Twin Cities trimmed from NHL list of hub sites

YESTERDAY AT 18:59

Reports over the weekend that Las Vegas and Vancouver were selected as the
host cities have been denied.

Las Vegas remains the favorite to host NHL playoff games, unless two Canadian
cities are selected.

Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver are also considered ideal spots for the NHL to
resume play after federal and local governments helped clear the path for
hockey to be played there last week.

According to commissioner Gary Bettman, the NHL will select one city for the
Eastern Conference playoffs and one for the Western Conference.

The Stanley Cup Final, and possibly the conference finals, are expected to be
played in one of the two hub cities.

--Field Level Media

Ice Hockey

Former Jets D Morrow wins NHL Gaming Challenge finale

19/06/2020 AT 00:13
Ice Hockey

Construction at Seattle's NHL arena running behind schedule

17/06/2020 AT 03:42
Related Topics
Ice Hockey
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Ice Hockey

Columbus, Twin Cities trimmed from NHL list of hub sites

YESTERDAY AT 18:59
Ice Hockey

Former Jets D Morrow wins NHL Gaming Challenge finale

19/06/2020 AT 00:13
Ice Hockey

Construction at Seattle's NHL arena running behind schedule

17/06/2020 AT 03:42
Ice Hockey

Canada 'open' to hosting NHL hub city, Trudeau says

16/06/2020 AT 19:23

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Ice Hockey

Fight erupts during ice hockey final between Russia and Slovakia

00:01:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Ice Hockey

Highlights: Canada clinch bronze medal against Kazakhstan

00:02:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Ice Hockey

President Obama welcomes Stanley Cup champions to the White House

00:00:20
Play Icon
Play Icon
Ice Hockey

NHL megastar Gordie Howe dies at age 88

00:00:25
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

‘Drogba, Ronaldo, Zlatan…’ - Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson

YESTERDAY AT 14:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

21/06/2020 AT 20:57
Play Icon
Premier League

Campbell backs Bergkamp-Vieira dream ticket for Arsenal job

25/04/2018 AT 07:05
Formula 1

Williams 2018 shortlist down to three drivers

23/09/2017 AT 09:14
Football

The Warm-Up: Klopp needs a cuddle; Alli plays 90 mins v Barnsley; Ronaldo was ace

20/09/2017 AT 06:09
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

21/06/2020 AT 12:22
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Zinedine Zidane laughs off Gerard Pique suggestion referees will favour Real Madrid in title run-in

20/06/2020 AT 17:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Superbikes

Rea storms to 10th win of the season to stretch Championship lead

16/09/2017 AT 13:40
Football

The Warm-Up: Jose’s bought a Matic; the Lionesses roar; long-range own goals are lovely

30/07/2017 AT 20:47
Finland Rally

Tanak takes early Rally Finland lead

27/07/2017 AT 19:02
View more

What's On

Previous articleColumbus, Twin Cities trimmed from NHL list of hub sites