Report: NHL down to six possible hub cities

As the National Hockey League prepares to resume the 2019-2020 season next month, the league is down to six cities under consideration for the two hubs, according to multiple reports.

Chicago, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Toronto and Vancouver are still in

the running, with Pittsburgh and Dallas eliminated Tuesday.

Columbus was informed it was crossed off the list on Monday.

Reports over the weekend that Las Vegas and Vancouver were selected as the

host cities have been denied.

Las Vegas remains the favorite to host NHL playoff games, unless two Canadian

cities are selected.

Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver are also considered ideal spots for the NHL to

resume play after federal and local governments helped clear the path for

hockey to be played there last week.

According to commissioner Gary Bettman, the NHL will select one city for the

Eastern Conference playoffs and one for the Western Conference.

The Stanley Cup Final, and possibly the conference finals, are expected to be

played in one of the two hub cities.

