Deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed to ESPN that the league was looking

into the anonymous claim on Friday.

FloridaHockeyNow, which first reported the incident, cited an unidentified

person in reporting that the 69-year-old Tallon used "racially charged

language" while the team was in the postseason bubble in Toronto.

The Panthers parted ways with Tallon on Aug. 10, three days after the team was

eliminated by the New York Islanders in four games during the best-of-five

qualifying-round series in Toronto.

Tallon's contract expired on July 1 but was extended by team owner Vincent

Viola after the season resumed this month following a pause on March 12 due to

the coronavirus pandemic.

Tallon was named the Panthers' general manager on May 18, 2010, and was

promoted to president of hockey operations and GM on April 10, 2017.

--Field Level Media

