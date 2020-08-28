Deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed to ESPN that the league was looking
into the anonymous claim on Friday.
FloridaHockeyNow, which first reported the incident, cited an unidentified
person in reporting that the 69-year-old Tallon used "racially charged
language" while the team was in the postseason bubble in Toronto.
The Panthers parted ways with Tallon on Aug. 10, three days after the team was
eliminated by the New York Islanders in four games during the best-of-five
qualifying-round series in Toronto.
Tallon's contract expired on July 1 but was extended by team owner Vincent
Viola after the season resumed this month following a pause on March 12 due to
the coronavirus pandemic.
Tallon was named the Panthers' general manager on May 18, 2010, and was
promoted to president of hockey operations and GM on April 10, 2017.
--Field Level Media