Report: NHL, players make progress on return-to-play plan

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

The NHL and its players union have made progress in their return-to-play talks, should the paused season be able to restart, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported Sunday.

The two sides have moved forward this weekend in their discussions on a
possible 24-team playoff, with additional talks between the league and the NHL
Players' Association expected to continue over the next few days, LeBrun said.

The NHL Board of Governors is scheduled to hold a conference call at 3 p.m. on
Monday.

Bettman: NHL plans to finish suspended season

13/05/2020 AT 17:23

The league also has looked into returning to play with either a traditional
16-team or 20-team tournament. The NHL halted play on March 12 because of the
coronavirus pandemic with teams having between 11 and 14 games left in the
regular season.

LeBrun said Thursday on TSN's "Insider Trading" that the two sides had been
having trouble deciding how to bring some teams that wouldn't have qualified
for the postseason into a playoff.

--Field Level Media

Switzerland launches rescue package for soccer and ice hockey

13/05/2020 AT 13:31
Ex-NHL player who had COVID-19: Season shouldn't resume

08/05/2020 AT 23:35
