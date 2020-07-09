Report: NHL targets Dec. 1 start for 2020-21 season

The NHL is targeting a Dec.

1 start date to the 2020-21 regular season, in a

plan that moves the season-opening games two months later that usual, ESPN

reported Wednesday.

Other critical dates were also included in a memorandum of understanding that

is being voted on by NHL players. The league's board of governors also has to

approve it.

Ice Hockey Players' union executive board approves deal to resume ice hockey season 19 HOURS AGO

According to the memorandum obtained by ESPN, the 2020 Stanley Cup Final will

begin Sept. 20 and end no later than Oct. 2.

The 2020 NHL Draft will be held Oct. 6.

Training camps for the 2020-21 season will open Nov. 17.

The dates were considered tentative and could be delayed.

The league has been on hiatus since mid-March due to the coronavirus crisis.

Under the league's return to play plan this summer, training camps for the

NHL's 24-team tournament are scheduled to open Monday, with teams traveling to

the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto on July 26. Games are expected to begin

on Aug. 1.

--Field Level Media

Ice Hockey 'Blackhawks' name honors Native American leader, say Chicago YESTERDAY AT 02:25