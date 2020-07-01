Report: Toronto, Edmonton likely NHL hub cities

Toronto and Edmonton are likely to be selected as the two hub cities for the resumption of the 2019-2020 NHL season, according to multiple reports.
Mandatory training camps are scheduled to begin July 10, although ESPN
reported camps could be delayed until July 13. The NHL is scheduled to resume
with a 24-team tournament to award a Stanley Cup winner in 2020.
The decision is expected to be finalized this week with player approval
through a return-to-play vote.
Ice Hockey
NHL: 26 players have COVID-19, 15 in Phase 2
YESTERDAY AT 21:22
Las Vegas and Vancouver were reportedly the favorites in mid-June, but Nevada
had its five highest days of COVID-19 positive tests reported in the past week
and is not viewed as a realistic option.
--Field Level Media
Ice Hockey
League says 26 players test positive for COVID-19
YESTERDAY AT 19:12
Ice Hockey
Qualifying round loser to draft first, Lafreniere top target
27/06/2020 AT 01:30
Related Topics