Report: Toronto, Edmonton likely NHL hub cities

Toronto and Edmonton are likely to be selected as the two hub cities for the resumption of the 2019-2020 NHL season, according to multiple reports.

Mandatory training camps are scheduled to begin July 10, although ESPN

reported camps could be delayed until July 13. The NHL is scheduled to resume

with a 24-team tournament to award a Stanley Cup winner in 2020.

The decision is expected to be finalized this week with player approval

through a return-to-play vote.

Las Vegas and Vancouver were reportedly the favorites in mid-June, but Nevada

had its five highest days of COVID-19 positive tests reported in the past week

and is not viewed as a realistic option.

--Field Level Media

