Reports: Honka to play in Finland as he awaits NHL trade
Restricted free agent defenseman Julius Honka has decided to play in his native Finland while the Dallas Stars attempt to work out a trade for him.
According to multiple reports Thursday, Honka signed with Liiga's JYP
Jyväskylä, and the deal includes an NHL opt-out clause.
He has until Dec. 1 to sign with an NHL team to retain eligibility to play in
2019-20. Since the Stars made a qualifying offer to Honka, they retain his NHL
rights.
The 23-year-old Honka has played in 87 games over three seasons since the
Stars made him the No. 14 pick in the 2014 draft. He hasn't lived up to their
expectations, averaging just 13-plus minutes of ice time in each of the past
two seasons. In his career, he has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists).
Stars general manager Jim Nill acknowledged to reporters in September that
Honka had asked to be traded and that his NHL game hadn't developed as
expected.
"Did we handle him right at times? Yes or no, we don't know. And it's on the
player, too," Nill said. "You get an opportunity, you've got to grab it.
Sometimes, things don't work out. There's different personalities, but that's
sports and that's life. Some people fit in, some people don't, and away we
go."
