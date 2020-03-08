Reports: NHL halting media access over coronavirus concerns

The policy, recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was

expected to be implemented as early as Saturday, according to sources at ESPN.

Media outlets were still permitted to attend news conferences in areas outside

the locker rooms.

On Saturday, the New York Islanders were among the first NHL teams to enact

the policy, according to the New York Post.

"We cannot control the amount of press that go in the room, who have

credentials, who come from everywhere," Islanders president Lou Lamoriello

told reporters Saturday, via the New York Post. "So we're going to pro-act to

that, and it is my understanding that Carolina will pro-act to that."

The Islanders lost to the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime.

The New York Rangers, who were scheduled to host the New Jersey Devils on

Saturday night, didn't initially disclose whether they would impose

restrictions.

"I have to come in here regardless of where you're gonna talk to the players,

so I guess we'll probably address that after the game," Rangers coach David

Quinn said before the game, via the New York Post.

Other pro sports leagues were reportedly expected to impose similar

restrictions.

On Wednesday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said that the league is monitoring

the coronavirus outbreak and preparing contingency plans ahead of the Stanley

Cup Playoffs.

"We're aware of and focused on all possibilities, but at this point it would

be premature to pick any one of the possibilities, especially because it may

or may not become necessary in North America, which is why we're staying

current," Bettman said then. "We're staying in communication with everyone

appropriate, and we'll deal with it if and when the time comes."

--Field Level Media