Second Colorado player tests positive for virus says Avalanche

The unnamed player is in self-isolation and players, staff and others who might have come in close contact with him have been notified are isolated and monitoring their health, the Avalanche said.

The announcement brought to four the number of known NHL players who have tested positive for the virus.

The Avalanche said on Thursday another player, who it did not identify, had tested positive for the virus but appeared to have recovered.

Two players from the Ottawa Senators earlier in March were also reported to have tested positive for coronavirus.

The NHL on March 12 said it was pausing its season due to concern over the virus which has killed thousands globally.