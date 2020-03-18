Senators reveal first positive COVID-19 test in NHL

The player is in isolation with "mild symptoms," and the Senators asked the

rest of the team to remain isolated while their medical staff monitors the

health of the players.

The Senators said the organization is working to notify anyone known to have

had close contact with the player and is working with team doctors and public

health officials.

"As a result of this positive case, all members of the Ottawa Senators are

requested to remain isolated, to monitor their health and seek advice from our

team medical staff," the team said in a statement Tuesday.

Ottawa played at the San Jose Sharks on March 7 before remaining in California

to play the Anaheim Ducks on March 10 and Los Angeles Kings on March 11 before

the season was suspended indefinitely last week.

"The health of our players, fans, and community remains our highest priority,"

the team said. "We will continue to do everything we can to help ensure our

players, staff, fans and the greater community remain safe and healthy during

this time of uncertainty due to the spread of the coronavirus."

--Field Level Media