Ice Hockey

Take 5: NHL restart plan makes dollars and sense

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

There remain as many questions as answers as the NHL unveiled its return-to-play plan Tuesday, but give the league credit: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a road map is in place.

Sure, we don't know whether the league will actually resume action paused on
March 12, but the hope that 24 teams will begin training camps sometime in
July, play games in two hub cities and hand out the Stanley Cup is trying to
make the best of a horrible situation.

Although a second wave of the virus that has officially resulted in the death
of approximately 350,000 people around the world could derail the NHL's plan,
some hope of normalcy in our lives is welcome news.

Ice Hockey

League says players should expect daily COVID-19 testing if play resumes

AN HOUR AGO

Even trying to decipher the draft-lottery system is a lot more fun than
looking at the latest virus figures from Johns Hopkins University or being
caught in the political vortex that's resulted from it all.

As the NHL optimistically looks to the future, here are five takeaways from
the restart plan that catch our eye:

1. It's OK to think about dollars and cents

It's easy to say the league wants to finish the season for no other reason
than to collect as much sponsorship and television revenue as possible, but
provided everyone is able to stay safe, that's not a bad thing. It is a
business that impacts the economy.

The teams have paid players the bulk of their annual salaries, so it's fair
for the owners to try recouping some money even without ticket sales and
connected revenue from concessions, parking and souvenirs.

Hockey fans will happily tune in to the Stanley Cup sprint and be thankful for
the distraction from all the negative we've survived.

2. It's no debate: The Cup champ will be legitimate

It's absurd to say whichever team hoists the Stanley Cup when the season ends
should have an asterisk next to their crown. That's not the case with the New
Jersey Devils' title from 1995, and it won't be this year, either.

No matter what happens, the champion must win at least four series to claim
that honor. (Count the qualifying-round series in which 16 teams must play,
and it could mean winning five rounds.)

Don't think for a second that any team will be given a free pass. In fact,
with the layoff allowing most players to be 100 percent healthy, some
underdogs will be even stronger than they would have been had life been
normal.

3. Skewered in Buffalo

The poor Buffalo Sabres officially have missed the playoffs nine straight
seasons, sidelined by the points-percentage format. Buffalo (.493 points
percentage) was three points back of the Montreal Canadiens (.500) with two
games in hand, but it won't get a chance to erase that gap.

The other six teams eliminated on Tuesday (the Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa
Senators, New Jersey, San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks)
weren't even remotely close to a playoff position, so they happily avoid the
indignity of playing out the string. (The Devils had the same points, 68, and
games played, 69, as the Sabres but were buried in the bottom of the
Metropolitan Division.)

A saving grace for the downtrodden Sabres franchise would be a draft-lottery
win, but not having a chance to skate in a playoff game is a tough consequence
of an improvised system that never could be perfect.

4. Missed opportunity to renew a great rivalry

Other than the obvious of not being able to watch games live and in person,
there aren't many negatives.

Had the league gone straight into playoffs based on existing standings,
though, the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames would have renewed Battle of
Alberta hostilities in the playoffs for the first time since 1991.

(We also miss out on a Pennsylvania showdown between the Pittsburgh Penguins
and Philadelphia Flyers, but they last met in the postseason two years ago, so
it's not the same).

It's possible these rivalries will be fired up after the qualifying round, but
there are no guarantees.

5. Give the underdogs their due

The Columbus Blue Jackets were a bubble team when the games were halted.
However, no team in the mix was as besieged by injuries as they were. Not far
behind were the Winnipeg Jets.

The long layoff certainly gives everyone as much an opportunity to skate with
a full roster as we've ever seen before the playoffs begin, so don't be
shocked if the Blue Jackets provide another opening-round upset.

Other teams to watch are the Minnesota Wild, who were finding their form just
before time stood still, and the veteran-laden Chicago Blackhawks, who will
face the young Oilers.

--By Randy Sportak, Field Level Media

Ice Hockey

League unveils expanded playoff format if play resumes

5 HOURS AGO
Ice Hockey

June target for return to ice in small group training plan

YESTERDAY AT 17:57
Related Topics
Ice Hockey
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Ice Hockey

League says players should expect daily COVID-19 testing if play resumes

AN HOUR AGO
Ice Hockey

League unveils expanded playoff format if play resumes

5 HOURS AGO
Ice Hockey

June target for return to ice in small group training plan

YESTERDAY AT 17:57
Ice Hockey

NHL eyes voluntary small group training in Phase 2

YESTERDAY AT 15:43

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Ice Hockey

Putin scores 8 goals in ice hockey match

00:03:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Ice Hockey

Fight erupts during ice hockey final between Russia and Slovakia

00:01:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Ice Hockey

Highlights: Canada clinch bronze medal against Kazakhstan

00:02:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Ice Hockey

President Obama welcomes Stanley Cup champions to the White House

00:00:20
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Roland Garros director defends actions: 'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost'

10 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Rugby

Pichot hails emerging nations, global calendar as key for World Rugby's future

14/04/2020 AT 12:00
Formula 1

Ericsson wants to be in more competitive car

16/08/2017 AT 17:08
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
Play Icon
Superbikes

Carl Fogarty relives Hockenheim 1996, one of the great races of his career - Whit and Friends

23/05/2020 AT 14:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
Formula 1

Sainz explains comment that angered Red Bull

08/07/2017 AT 09:13
Wimbledon

Federer: Murray is tired and struggling with injuries

23/06/2017 AT 08:18
Australian Open

Wawrinka and Tsonga argue in French – so what did they say?

24/01/2017 AT 08:36
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleLeague says players should expect daily COVID-19 testing if play resumes