Ice Hockey

Training camps can open on July 10, league says

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
8 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

June 11 (Reuters) - Formal training camps for the 24 National Hockey League (NHL) teams that could return to action later this summer can open on July 10 if it is deemed safe to do so, the NHL and its players' union said on Thursday.

The length of training camps and, therefore, the start date for a formal resumption of play will be determined at a later date, the NHL and NHL Players' Association said in a joint statement.

The two sides said training camps would open "provided that medical and safety conditions allow and the parties have reached an overall agreement on resuming play".

Ice Hockey

NHL, NHLPA agree to open training camps July 10

22 MINUTES AGO

Reopening of training camps is the penultimate phase of the NHL's four-step plan to resume competition.

The announcement came two weeks after the NHL, which halted action in March due to the coronavirus, unveiled a return-to-play plan that effectively ended the regular season and would go straight to an expanded playoff format held in two hub cities.

The second phase of the plan began this week as NHL teams were cleared to reopen training facilities so long as those who chose to attend did so in small groups that did not exceed six players at a time. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond)

Ice Hockey

League clears way for players to resume training next week

05/06/2020 AT 01:11
Ice Hockey

NHL, players agree on playoff format

05/06/2020 AT 00:33
Related Topics
Ice Hockey
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Ice Hockey

NHL, NHLPA agree to open training camps July 10

22 MINUTES AGO
Ice Hockey

League clears way for players to resume training next week

05/06/2020 AT 01:11
Ice Hockey

NHL, players agree on playoff format

05/06/2020 AT 00:33
Ice Hockey

Penguins say player has recovered from COVID-19

04/06/2020 AT 22:09

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Ice Hockey

Fight erupts during ice hockey final between Russia and Slovakia

00:01:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Ice Hockey

Highlights: Canada clinch bronze medal against Kazakhstan

00:02:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Ice Hockey

President Obama welcomes Stanley Cup champions to the White House

00:00:20
Play Icon
Play Icon
Ice Hockey

NHL megastar Gordie Howe dies at age 88

00:00:25
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

5 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

YESTERDAY AT 14:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

09/06/2020 AT 11:31
Play Icon
Football

Soccer-Vietnam at the Asian Cup

29/12/2018 AT 09:00
Athletics

Olympic mindset helped me recover from stroke, says Michael Johnson

19/11/2018 AT 07:41
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Horse Racing

Churchill and Order Of St George head stellar line-up at Longines Irish Champions Weekend

08/09/2017 AT 20:14
Premier League

Tottenham confirm Janssen departure to Fenerbahce on loan

08/09/2017 AT 16:06
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
View more

What's On

Previous articleNHL, NHLPA agree to open training camps July 10
Next articlePlayers allowed to play for three clubs in a season says FIFA