Ice Hockey

Trudeau: Canada 'open' to hosting NHL restart

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
22 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday the country is "open" to and "comfortable" with the possibility of one of its cities serving as a hub for the NHL's restart later this summer, despite current travel restrictions in place.

Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver are among 10 cities being considered by the
NHL, which will choose two hub cities, one for each conference.

"Three Canadian cities are asking for it," Trudeau said at his daily briefing.
"Obviously the decision has to be made by the NHL and the cities and the
provinces. Canada is open to it as long as it is OK'd by the local health
authorities."

Ice Hockey

Training camps can open on July 10, league says

11/06/2020 AT 16:13

Also on Tuesday, Canada extended its border closure for non-essential travel
through at least July 21, which will be four months after it began. But the
restriction has not prevented NHL players from traveling back and forth as
they have returned to their teams recently for voluntary workouts in Phase 2
of the restart plan.

Under the NHL's 24-team restart plan, teams will open training camps July 10.
They then would move to their conference's hub city for games likely starting
in late July or early August.

Other cities being considered as hubs are Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Las
Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul and Pittsburgh.

ESPN reported Monday that the NHL would "still really like" to pick a Canadian
city as one of the hubs, adding that no decisions had been reached but that it
could happen this week.

Sportsnet reported last week that Las Vegas likely will be one of the hub
cities.

--Field Level Media

Ice Hockey

NHL, NHLPA agree to open training camps July 10

11/06/2020 AT 15:59
Ice Hockey

League clears way for players to resume training next week

05/06/2020 AT 01:11
Related Topics
Ice Hockey
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Ice Hockey

Training camps can open on July 10, league says

11/06/2020 AT 16:13
Ice Hockey

NHL, NHLPA agree to open training camps July 10

11/06/2020 AT 15:59
Ice Hockey

League clears way for players to resume training next week

05/06/2020 AT 01:11
Ice Hockey

NHL, players agree on playoff format

05/06/2020 AT 00:33

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Ice Hockey

Fight erupts during ice hockey final between Russia and Slovakia

00:01:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Ice Hockey

Highlights: Canada clinch bronze medal against Kazakhstan

00:02:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Ice Hockey

President Obama welcomes Stanley Cup champions to the White House

00:00:20
Play Icon
Play Icon
Ice Hockey

NHL megastar Gordie Howe dies at age 88

00:00:25
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

YESTERDAY AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Premier League

Aguero scores on 300th City appearance in dismantling of Cardiff

22/09/2018 AT 15:14
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Formula E

Di Grassi named CEO of Roborace series

13/09/2017 AT 12:01
Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

14/06/2020 AT 10:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Finland Rally

Toyota WRC rookie Lappi takes Finland lead

28/07/2017 AT 19:22
Premier League

Mourinho is ruining Pogba — he should be United's main creative force

14/06/2017 AT 09:51
View more

What's On

Previous articleTraining camps can open on July 10, league says
Next articleDigital health passports could help get fans back into stadiums