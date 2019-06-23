U.S. players continue to have impact on Day 2 of NHL Draft

Nine more players from the USNDT were selected on Day 2 of the draft held in

Vancouver, setting a record of 17 players total taken over the two days. The

previous record was 13, a mark set in 2006 and 2007.

Led by No. 1 overall pick Jack Hughes, an 18-year-old who was selected by the

New Jersey Devils, the USNDT had eight players picked in the first round --

the most first-rounders ever selected from one team.

Alex Vlasic was the first of nine selected Saturday, taken at No. 43 of the

second round by the Chicago Blackhawks. Defenseman Drew Helleson went to the

Colorado Avalanche at No. 47.

"We had a ton of success this past year with our team and that definitely

contributes to it," Vlasic said. "We had an incredible amount of talented

players on our team and we're all so close. I think that's why we did so well

this year."

Three defensemen -- Domenick Fensore, Henry Thrun, and Case McCarthy - would

go next.

"From what I saw, the way they really are teammates and friends first and

foremost, and they push each other," USA Hockey executive director Pat

Kelleher said. "They push each other in a great competitive way and in a great

environment. They genuinely care for each other and want to see each other get

better."

Overall, 59 Americans were selected over the seven rounds of the draft.

Meanwhile, for the first time in 33 years, no players from the Ontario Hockey

League went in the top 10. The OHL ended up with 25 players taken, down from

35 last year. The first to hear his named called Saturday was forward Arthur

Kaliyev, selected at No. 33 by the Los Angeles Kings, the second pick of

Saturday.

Kaliyev had expected to be drafted in the first round.

"It was hard (Friday), but I think I'm just going to try to prove those teams

made a mistake and try to be the best that I can," said Kaliyev, who had 102

points (51 goals, 51 assists) in 67 games with Hamilton of the OHL.

The Carolina Hurricanes made 11 picks on Saturday, totaling an NHL-high 12

selections overall.

"The more swings you get, the more chances you have at getting some hits,"

Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said.

Jeremy Michel was chosen with the 217th and final pick on Saturday by the St.

Louis Blues.

