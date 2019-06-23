U.S. players continue to have impact on Day 2 of NHL Draft
The United States National Development Team continued its record-setting success on Day 2 of the NHL Draft on Saturday.
Nine more players from the USNDT were selected on Day 2 of the draft held in
Vancouver, setting a record of 17 players total taken over the two days. The
previous record was 13, a mark set in 2006 and 2007.
Led by No. 1 overall pick Jack Hughes, an 18-year-old who was selected by the
New Jersey Devils, the USNDT had eight players picked in the first round --
the most first-rounders ever selected from one team.
Alex Vlasic was the first of nine selected Saturday, taken at No. 43 of the
second round by the Chicago Blackhawks. Defenseman Drew Helleson went to the
Colorado Avalanche at No. 47.
"We had a ton of success this past year with our team and that definitely
contributes to it," Vlasic said. "We had an incredible amount of talented
players on our team and we're all so close. I think that's why we did so well
this year."
Three defensemen -- Domenick Fensore, Henry Thrun, and Case McCarthy - would
go next.
"From what I saw, the way they really are teammates and friends first and
foremost, and they push each other," USA Hockey executive director Pat
Kelleher said. "They push each other in a great competitive way and in a great
environment. They genuinely care for each other and want to see each other get
better."
Overall, 59 Americans were selected over the seven rounds of the draft.
Meanwhile, for the first time in 33 years, no players from the Ontario Hockey
League went in the top 10. The OHL ended up with 25 players taken, down from
35 last year. The first to hear his named called Saturday was forward Arthur
Kaliyev, selected at No. 33 by the Los Angeles Kings, the second pick of
Saturday.
Kaliyev had expected to be drafted in the first round.
"It was hard (Friday), but I think I'm just going to try to prove those teams
made a mistake and try to be the best that I can," said Kaliyev, who had 102
points (51 goals, 51 assists) in 67 games with Hamilton of the OHL.
The Carolina Hurricanes made 11 picks on Saturday, totaling an NHL-high 12
selections overall.
"The more swings you get, the more chances you have at getting some hits,"
Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said.
Jeremy Michel was chosen with the 217th and final pick on Saturday by the St.
Louis Blues.
--Field Level Media