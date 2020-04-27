Ice Hockey

Ward announces retirement after 11 NHL seasons

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Joel Ward retired from the NHL on Monday after 11 seasons with four teams.

The 39-year-old veteran made the announcement in an article titled "726" in
The Players' Tribune, signifying the number of games he played from 2006-18
with the Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and San Jose
Sharks.

"I know I didn't play the last two years, but I tried. I did. I wish I could
have gone out in a bit of a different way," Ward wrote. "But, you know, just
thinking about it all -- all 726 games -- I realized something. Who am I to
wish for any more time? I got what I wanted. I'm one of the lucky ones."

NHL players to take part in charity gaming challengeNHL players to take part in charity gaming challenge
Ice Hockey

NHL players to take part in charity gaming challenge

23/04/2020 AT 17:55

Ward finished his career with 304 points (133 goals, 171 assists) and 261
penalty minutes.

He last appeared in the NHL with the Sharks in 2017-18, tallying five goals
and seven assists in 52 games.

Ward set career highs with 24 goals and 25 assists while playing all 82 games
for the Capitals in 2013-14.

He went to the playoffs seven times, reaching the Stanley Cup Finals with San
Jose in 2015-16 and losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games.

--Field Level Media

Bettman: Play could resume in two to four NHL citiesBettman: Play could resume in two to four NHL cities
Ice Hockey

Bettman: Play could resume in two to four NHL cities

23/04/2020 AT 05:17
It's not a race, Bettman says about resuming play amid coronavirusIt's not a race, Bettman says about resuming play amid coronavirus
Ice Hockey

It's not a race, Bettman says about resuming play amid coronavirus

23/04/2020 AT 04:05
Related Topics
Ice Hockey
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (4)

Previous articleNHL players to take part in charity gaming challenge
Next articleI still don't speak to John Terry, says Rio Ferdinand