IndyCar ready to welcome back spectators

Felix Rosenqvist, driver of the #10 NTT DATA Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, drives during NTT IndyCar Series testing at Circuit of The Americas on February 12, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

The IndyCar Series is ready to welcome spectators back to the track, saying on Thursday that a limited number of tickets will be made available to fans for a doubleheader event on July 17-18 at Iowa Speedway.

After a near three-month forced delay due to the coronavirus outbreak, IndyCar launched its season on June 6 with a race without fans at Texas Motor Speedway, won by New Zealand’s Scott Dixon.

IndyCar did not specify the number of tickets that will be available but media reported it would be a maximum 5,000 to 6,000.

Fans will be screened in their vehicles with temperature checks before entering the parking areas, and only essential racing personnel will have access to the infield.

Once in the grandstands social distancing will be observed, with spectators assigned seats at least six feet apart.

Iowa IndyCar also has races scheduled for July 4 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course, and another doubleheader at Road America on July 11-12.

There will be no spectators in Indianapolis while no decision has yet been made on the Road America event.

NASCAR has begun to bring back spectators to events with roughly 1,000 watching from stands last weekend for a race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR announced this week plans to allow up to 30,000 into the stands for it All-Star showcase on July 15 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.

