This year’s World Judo Championships, the 61st edition, sees 581 athletes from 81 countries competing at the Ice Dome in Tashkent. It is the first occasion that Uzbekistan has hosted a World Championships.

Three competitions are taking place at the World Championships this year - the men’s, women’s, and a mixed event occurring on the final day.

Competitors are fighting for prestige and the glory of a gold medal but also a share of €998,000 in prize money plus important ranking points towards qualification for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Japan will again aim for a strong showing, having topped the medal table at Bucharest in 2021 with 12 medals - six gold, four silver, and two bronze.

While host country Uzbekistan will be hoping to claim at least one gold medal, having drawn a blank in 2022 - their hopes will be pinned on Davlat Bobonov, who is expected to be tough to beat in the men’s Middleweight.

Organised to run alongside the opening of the Judo World Championships, the maiden Judo Economic Forum also took place in Tashkent.

The Judo Economic Forum aims to strengthen the ties between sports and business - it brought together members of the judo world, government ministers, representatives of the private sector and the world’s media.

Being the host country, Uzbekistan were strongly represented - MD Adkhan Ikramov, Minister of Sports Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan, was the master of ceremonies. At the same time, H.E. Jamshid Khodjayev, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, also made speeches.

One of the key points in focus at the Judo Economic Forum was that sports generate an economy and a strong economy is vital to sports - if one thrives, they both thrive.

The younger generation was also discussed as a driving force behind the economy and sports. It was highlighted that Tashkent, with more than 80% of its population under 30, was the ideal venue for this first-ever Judo Economic Forum.

