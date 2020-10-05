The International Judo Federation (IJF) are harming athletes with ongoing uncertainty over the global calendar, according to British head coach Kate Howey.

The IJF have left World Tour events in Budapest and Zagreb on the calendar for late October and they remain 'to be confirmed' with less than three weeks to go.

Judo International judo to return in the autumn 05/09/2020 AT 10:35

The governing body have also left open the possibility that Olympic Qualification points will be on offer.

"The IJF haven't given us anything and they're causing more hassle than good," said Howey, who runs the men's and women's Olympic programmes in Britain.

"We'd rather just know now that we have nothing in 2020 so we can put a block of training in place for two and three months."

"They're trying to help by putting competitions on but then they take them away.

"If you look at what's happening there, how are you expecting South American athletes to travel to Europe? How can it be a level playing field?

"I can't get my head around it, let alone the fighters themselves. We just want clarity and that's the only thing we can live with during COVID, but we haven't got that from them.

"They owe it to the athletes, who they've given hope and then taken it away."

In April, the IJF said that the 'universal unrestricted participation of all countries' was a key principle of their new Olympic qualification protocol.

Britain may have to rush into competition at short notice in search of Tokyo quota places, with heavyweight Sarah Adlington close to automatic qualification.

If Adlington picked up points at either event, middleweight Max Stewart would be in the hunt for a continental quota place at -90kg.

"We have to make a decision whether we want people competing and it's worth the risk," said Howey.

"The warm-up room would be a nightmare - you can't police social distance in there.

"Natalie (Powell, world number four at -78kg) for example wants to fight regardless of the risk and some don't, so we'll have to come to a decision."

Athletes have been able to resume training at their Birmingham base for 11 weeks but Howey admits she's seen heads drop as the days have ticked by.

"It's been tough for them, really tough," said the double Olympic medallist.

"We started out with individual technical goals but our focus at the moment is around mental wellbeing.

"It's a very different world to what we knew a year ago." Sportsbeat 2020

Judo Sagi Muki: Don't be afraid to fight for your dreams 03/09/2020 AT 12:51