The next generation of British male judoka get their chance to turn the tide of history at this month's European Championships.

Team GB haven't won an Olympic medal in men's judo since Ray Stevens took silver at Barcelona 1992 - five different women have since reached the rostrum.

Three-time Olympian Ashley McKenzie has carried the flag in recent years and will aim to add to his two European medals in Sofia from 29 April.

Five debutants will take to the tatami in Bulgaria with the sport’s custodians clearly seized of the urgency for their top male talent to start producing the goods.

"We have carefully considered selecting a team that will be competitive and support our aspirations of developing and qualifying both a men's and women's team to medal in Paris 2024," said Performance Director Nigel Donohue.

"Our selected women's team has been hugely successful over the last cycle, consistently placing and medalling at Grand Slams and climbing the world rankings.

"For that reason, there is an expectation that a number of the team will medal in Sofia.

"In parallel, it is incredibly important that we continue to develop our men's programme - our European Championship men's team selection reflects a team in transition as we build towards Paris 2024.

"All of them have medalled or placed at international level to merit their selection.

"We are realistic as to where our men are currently performing, but there is great belief that our men's team will be competitive in Sofia and it would not be a surprise to see any of our men place at these championships.

"As we progress through this cycle to Paris 2024 and build towards LA 2028 we expect to see the men's team mirror our women's team's success."

British Judo's Olympic funding was cut by more than £1 million for the Paris cycle.

A key target is to secure a place for Team GB in the mixed team event that made its debut last summer. In Tokyo, countries needed to qualify at least three male and female competitors in an even split of weight categories to be eligible for the team event.

McKenzie was the only male judoka to represent Britain at the Nippon Budokan.

Among the debutants, extra-lightweight Sam Hall won gold at the Zagreb Grand Prix last September and hopes are also high for European junior bronze medallist Daniel Powell at -73kg.

Stuart McWatt, who finished seventh at the 2019 European Games, returns to British colours after injury curtailed his bid to qualify for Tokyo.

The women's team is led by Olympic bronze medallist Chelsie Giles and Lucy Renshall, the latter fresh from winning her fourth Grand Slam gold in 12 months in Antalya.

-57kg star Acelya Toprak is widely acknowledged as next cab off the rank and intrigue surrounds her major debut. She won European junior silver in 2017 and ended 2021 well, winning gold at the Dubrovnik European Cup.

