Conway can't wait to lead GB squad in Minsk

The second edition of the Games get underway in Minsk on Friday and Conway is just the second judo athlete to be chosen to lead the GB squad at a major event, following Kate Howey MBE at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games.

Having finished seventh in the -70kg category at the inaugural 2015 European Games in Baku, the 32-year-old arrives in Belarus in fine form and will be hoping to improve upon her silver medal at last year's European Judo Championships.

Conway was selected from the 100-person GB squad and she explained how excited she was to be given the opportunity.

She said: "Being asked to be Team GB's flagbearer for the Minsk 2019 European Games is an absolute honour.

"I still can't believe I was asked to lead the team out.

"I love being a part of Team GB, so this will be a proud moment for me and I just hope to do the team proud too."

Chef de Mission Paul Ford was in no doubt that Conway was the perfect person to lead Team GB's charge for success on the European stage.

He said: "We are lucky to have an incredibly talented group of athletes competing at Minsk 2019 but the decision to select Sally was unanimous.

"She has always lived the Team GB values, performed well when it matters the most and approaches everything she does with great commitment and pride."

