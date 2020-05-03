Watch
Judo
Landing Monday: Best of judo on Eurosport
00:01:10
Related
Judo
Landing Monday: Best of judo on Eurosport
00:01:10
Play Icon
Watch
Judo
‘It would be a dream to win gold in Tokyo’ – Marie-Eve Gahié
French Judo star Marie-Eve Gahié has her eyes on a debut Olympic gold medal.
00:02:30
Play Icon
Watch
Judo
'Tokyo will be a war' - Judo superstar Teddy Riner on his Olympic mental approach
French judo superstar Teddy Riner reveals how he deals with disappointments and his mental approach ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.
00:02:16
Play Icon
Watch
Judo
My World Championship Confession: Clarisse Agbegnenou on when she had no plan
My World Championship Confession: Clarisse Agbegnenou on when she had no plan
00:02:45
Play Icon
Watch
Judo
The top five moments from Judo's Paris Grand Prix
Watch the pick of the judo action from the Paris Grand Prix, including a spectacular throw by Japanese sensation Yoko Ono.
00:01:30
Play Icon
Watch
Judo
My World Championship Confession: Judo superstar Daria Bilodid
Judo superstar Daria Bilodid talks us through her World Championship memories.
00:02:28
Play Icon
Watch
Judo
Olympic video - How judo hopefuls can qualify for Tokyo 2020
Wondering how to qualify in judo for Tokyo 2020? Look no further than this explainer…
00:01:12
Play Icon
Watch
Judo
Noël van 't End talks through his World Championship victory
Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
00:02:11
Play Icon
Watch
Judo
Top 5: The best action from the Qingdao Masters
We take a look back at all the drama and the best action from the 2019 Qingdao Masters.
00:01:49
Play Icon
Watch
Judo
24 hours with Sanda Aldass: Everyone knows the situation in Damascus, we lost our house
IJF Refugee Team member Sanda Aldass gave Eurosport access to a day in her life as she aims towards the Olympics.
00:02:57
Play Icon
Watch
