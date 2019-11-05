McKenzie and Schlesinger in the medals at Oceania Open in Perth

McKenzie took silver in the men’s -60kg event, with Schlesinger claiming a bronze in the women’s -63kg category.

Just over 300 judoka – 160 men and 149 women – from 66 countries made their way to The Western Australia State Netball Centre in Perth for the second Oceania Open which was held across 3 and 4 November. This year’s event had a bit of extra significance to it, not only with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on the horizon but with the Oceania Championships no longer being held it meant the weekend’s action was effectively the most important event in the region and especially with Grand Prix points available.

McKenzie’s silver in the men’s -60kg event came after he was defeated by Spain’s Francisco Garrigos in the Final. Ukraine’s Artem Lesiuk and the Czech Republic’s David Plukrabek took bronze.

Bronze for Schlesinger in the women’s -63kg event came after she was denied a place in the Final after being defeated by eventual winner, Kathrin Unterwurzacher of Austria, who beat compatriot Magdalena Krssakova to the gold medal.

The weekend’s medal table was led by Russia’s judoka as they returned three gold medals, two silver and one bronze. Mikhail Igolnikov took gold in the men’s -90kg event, with Irina Dolgolva and Natalia Kuziutina earning the top medal in the women’s -48kg and -52kg categories respectively.

Germany pipped Spain and Turkey to second place on the medal count, with all three countries taking two gold medals but Germany also coming away with three silver and three bronze medals after a productive weekend.

Their golds came courtesy of Sven Heinle in the men’s +100kg event and Miriam Butkereit in the women’s -70kg.

Spain’s gold medals both came in the men’s events thanks to Garrigos in the -60kg and Alberto Gaitero Martin winning the -66kg event.

Turkey enjoyed golden success with Bilal Ciloglu taking out the men’s -73kg event and Kayra Sayit winning the women’s -78kg competition.