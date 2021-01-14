Natalie Powell knows exactly what she needs to change for Tokyo 2020 after missing out on the -78kg medals at Doha Masters.

The Welsh judoka threw USA's Nefeli Papadakis and Dutch rival Marhinde Verkerk for ippon in an impressive start to her first competition in nearly a year.

Judo McKenzie buoyed by first fight back at Doha Masters 11/01/2021 AT 16:33

Powell then met the immovable object of world champion and world No.1 Madeleine Malonga and the French star won by ippon within 70 seconds.

The 30-year-old missed out on bronze to Kosovo's Loriana Kuka but was able to look past her frustration.

"I can be really pleased with how I performed, my judo was working well and a lot of the things I have been working on in training really showed," said Powell.

"You can't replicate competition in training, it is only when you step on the mat and compete that you can really get a sense of how that training has gone.

"I made a few mistakes in the semi-final and bronze medal match, which girls of this quality are always going to punish, but it has shown me exactly where I am at and what we still need to work on going forward over the next 6 months.

"It's really disappointing to finish fifth and be so close to the medals, but there are so many positives

"Looking forward, I am in the best shape of my life, I just need to continue doing what I am doing, taking each competition as it comes, and I am sure the results will improve from here."

Meanwhile Sarah Adlington, the current holder of Britain's continental quota place at +78kg, fell in the first round to South Korea's Mi Jin Han.

British Judo will make their initial round of selections for Tokyo 2020 next week, an early phase introduced into their plans to maximise preparation for the postponed Games.

Athletes in the top 18 of IJF's Olympic rankings will be selected, providing no other athlete in the same weight category is in the top 18 and that the athlete remains in that position on 28 June.

Powell, Nekoda Smythe-Davis, Ashley McKenzie and Chelsie Giles are among those in line for selection.

They will not be named to Team GB until July, when the full judo quota place allocation will be decided.

Sportsbeat 2021

Judo Africa’s women get their time to shine at the continental judo championships 23/12/2020 AT 12:31