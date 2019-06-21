Renshall relishing European Games bow

The 23-year-old heads to Minsk as part of a 12-person squad, with the Games doubling up as the sport's European Championships and providing valuable ranking points for Olympic qualification.

The second edition of the event represents the last senior multi-sport event before Tokyo 2020 and after missing out in Baku four years ago, Renshall can't wait to get going in Belarus.

Ahead of the Games, which get under way on Friday, she said: "Multi-sport Games are always amazing experiences for athletes.

"As well as helping us prepare for the Olympic Games, they're also special in how they bring numerous sports together to be part of one team at one event.

"The fact the Games double up as our European Judo Championships gives us an extra incentive to perform and put a great marker down for the season and our preparations for Tokyo 2020."

Renshall is joined in the squad by Team GB flagbearer and Olympic bronze medallist Sally Conway, and Judo performance director Nigel Donohue believes the Games is a good chance for the team to showcase their talent.

"We have selected a strong group for these Games," he said.

"The women in particular have performed consistently at the highest level over the last few years and all eight are capable of performing and being in and around the medals.

"The men are making steady progress – Ashley McKenzie has pedigree at this level and Stuart McWatt, Frazer Chamberlain and Max Stewart have shown their potential in a number of Grand Prixs and Grand Slams this year.

"We now expect a strong performance from them in a Games event.

"We must remain focused in preparing for a strong performance at these Championships, while using the Games mode environment as an opportunity to learn in readiness for the Olympic Games."

