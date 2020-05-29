Judo

‘Shattered into four pieces’ – Gemma Gibbons on emotional London 2012 medal

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Gemma Gibbons (Reuters)

Image credit: Reuters

ByEurosport
38 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

Former British judoka Gemma Gibbons admits her medical team misled her about a broken thumb so that she would not be plagued by worry at London 2012.

Gibbons won an iconic silver in the -78kg category, marking her semi-final win by mouthing ‘thank you mum’ in honour of her mother who died of leukaemia.

But she may never have reached the podium had she understood the severity of a thumb injury sustained in the early rounds.

Play Icon
Judo

‘I didn’t even realise I was doing it’ – Gemma Gibbons on her emotional Olympic tribute

15 HOURS AGO
  • Watch Return to London 2012 on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player from May 24-31

"I managed to get through that fight, and I came off and went crying to my doctor and physio," she told Orla Chennaoui on Eurosport’s Return to London 2012 week.

"They went away for a chat, came back and said there nothing wrong with it, gave me a bit of tape, and stuck me back on the mat for my next fight.

"At the end of the day I was getting ready to leave and they came up to me and said I had to go for an X-ray the next day. I was like ‘there’s no way I’m wasting my Olympic experience going to a hospital for an X-ray – you said there’s nothing wrong with it’ but they kind of gave me the look to say you need to go.

Gemma Gibbons, Judo (Reuters)

Image credit: Reuters

"So I did, and I’d shattered it into four different pieces. I went back to the Olympic village afterwards and said 'Hey, what the hell?'

"Actually they said as soon as they looked at it [they knew] it was broken but if they told me that I would have been worrying about it… but if they told me it wasn’t [broken] I’d have been silly enough to believe them and just got on with the day, as I did."

Play Icon
WATCH

‘I didn’t even realise I was doing it’ – Gemma Gibbons on her emotional Olympic tribute

00:00:52

Gibbons was joined by double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones as part of Eurosport’s eight-episode series telling the incredible tales of Team GB’s stars through the eyes of the athletes themselves.

Jones is seeking to become the first British woman to win three consecutive Olympic titles in Tokyo, a journey that began in London when she was a reserved teenager.

"Any time I feel a bit demotivated or a bit down I do watch the Olympics," said Jones.

"I think what surprises me is how shy I was back then. I remember walking out in the medal ceremony and it was a French girl who told me to wave.

"She said ‘wave, they’re your people!’ I was walking out quite shy and then started to wave. And then I was belting out the national anthem as well."

Play Icon
WATCH

#Returnto2012 - Jade Jones wins brilliant taekwondo gold in London

00:01:54

Watch Gibbons, Jones and boxer Anthony Ogogo in the full episode on Friday May 29 at 2pm (repeated at 7pm) and catch the eight-episode series featuring British sporting royalty including Sir Bradley Wiggins, Sir Chris Hoy, Sir Mo Farah and Rebecca Adlington throughout the week on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player

Play Icon
Judo

Judo Explainer - What is a Kumikata and how to execute it

22/05/2020 AT 08:13
Play Icon
Judo

#Returnto2012 - Jade Jones wins brilliant taekwondo gold in London

21/05/2020 AT 11:44
Related Topics
Judo
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Judo

Judo on hold as COVID-19 outbreak impacts events calendar worldwide

21/05/2020 AT 09:38
Judo

Olympic Judo events on hold as 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games postponed until 2021

03/04/2020 AT 11:41
Judo

Rabat Grand Prix in Morocco cancelled due to Corona virus outbreak

04/03/2020 AT 15:32
Judo

Japan dominate medals at IJF Düsseldorf Grand Slam

24/02/2020 AT 10:45

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Judo

‘I didn’t even realise I was doing it’ – Gemma Gibbons on her emotional Olympic tribute

00:00:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Judo

Judo Explainer - What is a Kumikata and how to execute it

00:02:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
Judo

#Returnto2012 - Jade Jones wins brilliant taekwondo gold in London

00:01:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Judo

I Am Judo: Dominic Ressel on his judo journey

00:02:29
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

18 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

18 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

21 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Cricket

South Africa suspends all activities for 60 days

16/03/2020 AT 14:23
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
UK Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-6 Mark Allen - the final as it happened

09/12/2018 AT 22:13
Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

26/05/2020 AT 15:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Bike legend Bayliss makes racing comeback at 48

13/12/2017 AT 09:52
Giro d'Italia

Dumoulin lead slashed after toilet break as Nibali wins Stage 16

23/05/2017 AT 15:15
Bundesliga

Lewandowski: Klopp made me a more complete player

10/11/2015 AT 16:02
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleJudo on hold as COVID-19 outbreak impacts events calendar worldwide
Next articleMotor racing-Renault staying in Formula One -interim CEO