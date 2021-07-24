Judo star Ashley McKenzie broke down in tears after being knocked out of the Tokyo Olympics.

The 32-year-old was the only Brit to qualify for the men’s -60kg tournament, but was thoroughly outwitted and outmuscled by Azerbaijani Karamat Huseynov in a first-round match on Saturday.

McKenzie, competing at his third Olympics, was bitterly disappointed with his performance and even apologised to his mum after the defeat.

“At the moment, I’m mostly sad,” he said afterwards.

I’ve put in a lot of work for this one tournament. Loads of things went wrong when I got over here, and I just pushed them aside and I tried to not let them affect me due to Covid and stuff like that.

“I’m strongly sorry for the people that put so much energy into me.

“My mum, a lot of the ones that love me, it just hurts to see that they’ve probably woken up to watch me.

“And I had one fight, and it didn’t go the way I wanted it to. I just want to go home.”

McKenzie came ninth at Rio 2016 and had aspirations for fighting for an unlikely medal at Tokyo 2020.

Athletes who have been eliminated have a limited window to leave the Olympic village and McKenzie will be expected to make a swift return to the UK.

The Londoner credits Judo with saving his life, but Team GB will have further opportunities on the mat in Japan.

Gemma Howell (-70kg), Natalie Powell (-78kg) are taking part in their second Games, while Olympic newcomers Chelsie Giles (-52kg), Lucy Renshall (-63kg) and Sarah Adlington (+78kg) are all set for debuts.

