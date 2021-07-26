Shohei Ono lived up to his billing of favourite to win Judo gold in the under-73 kilogram division at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Ono was the star attraction for the home nation in Monday’s action at the Nippon Budokan venue. And the 29-year-old, who has not lost in international competition since 2015, produced a masterclass to take gold.

Tokyo 2020 Watch the moment Giles and Team GB win first medal in Tokyo YESTERDAY AT 13:02

He was made to work for it though, with Georgia’s Lasha Shavdatuashvili forcing the bout to golden score.

The silver medallist was distraught at missing out on gold, but still made time to congratulate Ono for his victory after what was a classic encounter.

Ono hasn't lost an international match since 2015 Image credit: Getty Images

Ono’s win was Japan’s fourth gold and sixth medal in Judo at the Games so far, helping the host nation close to the top of the medal table.

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 'Amazing!' - Giles wins Britain's first medal in Tokyo with judo bronze YESTERDAY AT 10:50