Chelsie Giles ended Team GB’s wait for a medal at Tokyo 2020 by winning bronze in the women’s -52kg category.
Giles saw off Switzerland’s world number five Fabienne Kocher by ippon.
Bradly Sinden, who has already beaten the defending Olympic champion, is guaranteed at least a silver medal in the men’s -68kg taekwondo category. His final takes place at 1:45 BST.
More to follow.
