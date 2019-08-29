The 32-year-old beat Austria’s Michaela Polleres in the Repechage in the -70kg category.

Conway previously won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and 2016 Rio Olympics.

Her hopes of gold ended with a semi-final defeat to France's Marie-Eve Gahie, but she quickly bounced back to floor Polleres and emerge with another medal. Gahie went on to win gold.

Conway was GB’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony.