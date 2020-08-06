Zoom: Italy's Manuel Lombardo gives judo masterclass

Morning Session, Day 7
Italy's Manuel Lombardo gives a judo masterclass in the latest edition of Zoom.
In the latest episode of I am Judo, Sagi Muki reveals what drives him: a desire to add Olympic to his world gold.
Gemma Gibbons spoke to Orla Chennaoui about the moment she paid tribute to her mum at the 2012 Olympics.
The art of the Kumikata is a crucial part of judo. Eurosport and the International Judo Federation explain how to execute a move.
Join us on a trip back to London 2012 as Jade Jones secures taekwondo gold to make all the sacrifice worthwhile. #Returnto2012
European silver medallist Dominic Ressel spoke about his judo journey, what it has taught him and his hopes for the future.
French Judo star Marie-Eve Gahié has her eyes on a debut Olympic gold medal.
French judo superstar Teddy Riner reveals how he deals with disappointments and his mental approach ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.
My World Championship Confession: Clarisse Agbegnenou on when she had no plan