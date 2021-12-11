Madeleine Egle secured her second World Cup victory of the luge season, while doubles pair Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller also topped the timesheets on a golden day for Austria. Egle's time of 1:45.208 secured the women's singles title and she finished 0.293s faster than Germany's Julia Taubitz. It marks the 23-year-old's first win since the season-opener in Yanqing, while Germany's Anna Berreiter completed the podium in third and Natalie Geisenberger â€“ who will defend her Olympic title in February â€“ was fourth. In the men's doubles, Steu and Koller completed an action-packed weekend with a remarkable gold - the ninth of their World Cup career. The pair were in Nations Cup action on Friday and 24 hours later they won by the slenderest of margins, beating Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken by three thousandths of a second. Latvia's Martins Bots and Roberts Plume finished third, 0.213s back and only six thousandths clear of Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt. Sportsbeat 2021

