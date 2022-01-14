Rupert Staudinger will be Team GB's sole luge representative at the Beijing Winter Olympics, after he was picked to go to a second Games.

Born and raised in Germany to a British mother and German father, the 24-year-old is aiming for a top-20 finish in China, having improved significantly since his debut in Pyeongchang, when he placed 33rd.

Staudinger has since achieved his best World Cup performance, finishing 17th in 2020, and he warmed up for the Games during a test event at the same venue that will host the Olympic luge competition, when he came 31st.

In making the announcement, Team GB and Staudinger have paid tribute to AJ Rosen, the luge athlete who died last year after a battle with cancer. He competed alongside Staudinger four years ago.

“I’m really proud to be able to represent Team GB again. I have wonderful memories from PyeongChang, especially taking part with AJ, which are still crystal clear in my mind," said Staudinger.

I’ll be giving it my best shot and I’m raring and ready to go. The season has been challenging but the Olympic track suits me well and I'm ready to perform my best.

Georgie Harland, Team GB’s Chef de Mission for Beijing 2022, says it will be an emotional Games for Staudinger and the luge backroom team, with Rosen front and centre of their minds.

“It will be a poignant moment for Rupert having competed with AJ (Rosen) in PyeongChang, who sadly passed away recently," she said.

"I know that Rupert learnt a lot from AJ and I am sure he will carry his memory with him as he takes to the track in Beijing."

Staudinger is the 18th Team GB athlete to be selected for the Games so far, from five sports. He joins 10 curlers, three figure skaters, three short track speed skaters and one long track speed skater to book their place at the Winter Olympics, with more to come.

