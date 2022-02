Luge

'Can't believe it' - Toby Wendl and Toby Arlt celebrate another doubles luge gold for Germany at Beijing 2022 Olympics

'Can't believe it' - Toby Wendl and Toby Arlt celebrate another doubles luge gold for Germany at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:00:31, an hour ago