Julia Taubitz won a fourth World Cup event of the 2021-22 season, while Latvia triumphed in the mixed team relay on the final day of luge action in Winterberg.

In the women's event, Taubitz claimed a 17th overall World Cup victory, winning on home soil ahead of compatriot Natalie Geisenberger and Austria's Madeleine Egle.

Taubitz completed her two runs with a combined time of 1:53.167, finishing 0.241s ahead of track record holder Geisenberger who claimed silver.

Egle finished third in a time of 1:53.423, with Anna Berreiter just missing out on making it a German clean sweep in fourth, 0.019 seconds behind Egle.

Taubitz's victory sees her extend her lead at the top of this season's World Cup rankings, with Egle in second, Berreiter in third and defending champion Geisenberger fourth.

The 25-year-old was the third German winner at this World Cup event with Johannes Ludwig winning the men's event the previous day, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt prevailing in the doubles on Saturday.

However, those four could not complete an event clean sweep or extend their advantage in the mixed team relay standings as they failed to make the podium in the final event of the weekend.

A Latvian squad consisting of Eliza Tiruma, Kristers Aparjods and pair Martins Bots and Roberts Plume took World Cup gold with a combined time of 2:24.294.

An Austrian squad including Egle finished in second, with the USA team featuring Summer Brichter coming home third and the German quartet down in fourth, 0.153 seconds off the podium.

