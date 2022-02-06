Saba Kumaritashvili has become the first Georgian luger to compete at an Olympic Games in Beijing 2022.

The historic milestone comes 12 years after the death of his cousin, Nodar Kumaritashvili, in the same event.

Nodar was set to become the first luger to represent Georgia, but died in a training crash hours before the 2010 Winter Games opening ceremony.

"May you carry his Olympic dream on your shoulders and compete with his spirit in your heart,” were the words heard by athletes during the ceremony.

Nodar’s cousin Saba, who was just nine-years old at the time, has taken on his cousin’s dream, by competing in Beijing.

Saba, 21, is the same age as his cousin was when his sled flipped and crashed into a pole at the Whistler Sliding Centre, sending him in the air and over the concrete wall.

The luge sport is certainly embedded in the Kumaritashvili’s family history, with Saba’s grandfather overseeing the building of Georgia’s first luge training track, whilst also serving as head coach.

Executive director of the International Luge Federation (FIL) Christoph Schweiger told BBC Sport: "The entire Kumaritashvili family always was and still is very passionate for luge,"

"I personally never heard one single word from whomever within the Kumaritashvili family that they are done with luge - that they don't want to be part of it anymore. I think that says a lot."

After his opening two runs at the Yanqing sliding centre, Saba sat in 31st place.

British luger Rupert Staudinger and friend of Saba said: "I'm hoping he does well and gives Georgia a good result and some tribute to Nodar.”

