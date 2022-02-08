Germany's Natalie Geisenberger became the first woman to win three Olympic luge singles titles with a straight-forward victory in Beijing.

Widely accepted as the greatest luger of all time, she equalled the singles record set by Georg Hackl on the men's side and also secured her fifth gold medal.

Geisenberger won by a margin of 0.493 over her fellow German Anita Berreiter and it could be one of her most significant, having returned to the sport in 2020 after taking the whole of the previous season off to have her son, Leo.

The nine-time world champion went into day two already boosted by her biggest rival for gold, world champion Julia Taubitz, crashing during her second run, which allowed her to take a 0.208 lead ahead of Berreiter.

The 34-year-old got the penultimate run underway in style, hurtling down in a new track record of 58.266 to increase her advantage over Berreiter to 0.330, meaning only a huge error would deny her another Olympic title.

For the final run, the order was reversed - with Geisenberger to go last to add to the tension. But with Berreiter half a second ahead of third place, the only place which looked uncertain was bronze, with Russian Tatyana Ivanova holding a slender advantage over Hannah Prock from Austria.

Taubitz signed off with a quick final run down the course, knowing that a similar run in her failed second attempt would have put her in serious title contention. Remarkably, she still led with six athletes to go - but then the push for medals really began.

European silver medallist Madeleine Egle - who also struggled for consistency across the two days - became the new leader with the second quickest time of the final run, and she was still in that position with three to go, until Ivanova guaranteed herself a medal by taking the lead with just the Germans to slide.

That would turn out to be bronze, with Berreiter again going quicker to force Geisenberger to deliver a quick run, and she delivered to secure a historic victory by almost half a second.

Geisenberger will compete in the team relay, aided by men's champion Johannes Ludwig, on Thursday.

