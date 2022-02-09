Slovakian duo Tomas Vavercak and Matej Zmij rescued their luge run after a chaotic crash but missed out on the medals.

The pair lost control and toppled over one another before recovering to register a first run of one minute and 138 hundredths of a second.

Ad

Unharmed, the two geared up for the second run of the day just one hour later.

Beijing 2022 'Can't believe it' - Wendl and Arlt celebrate another doubles luge gold for Germany AN HOUR AGO

And their second run was only marginally better at 59.937 without the crash, with the team overcoming the odds to finish 13th overall.

The gold was eventually won by German pair Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, who finished 99 thousandths of a second in front of the compatriots Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken.

Austrian pair Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller grabbed bronze.

--

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 'Stay calm and learn the track as quickly as possible' - Williams explains keys to luge success AN HOUR AGO