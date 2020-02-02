Brilliant Berreiter bags double Luge World Cup success

The quartet of Anna Berreiter, Johannes Ludwig and Tobias Wendl/Tobias Arlt finished ahead of Americans Summer Britcher, Tucker West and Chris Mazdzer/Jayson Terdiman, while the Latvian squad featuring Kendija Aparjode, Inars Kivlenieks and Andris Sics/Juris Sics completed the podium in third.

With four of six team relays now completed, Germany lead the overall standings on 315 points, five ahead of Italy and 24 in front of current European champions Austria in third.

Team success topped off a special day for Berreiter, who had earlier claimed her maiden World Cup win in the women's singles event.

The 20-year-old finished ahead of Russia's overall classification leader Tatiana Ivanova and American Britcher in second and third respectively.

