Eggert and Benecken extend Luge World Cup lead

The German duo won both the doubles and the sprint doubles races, beating compatriots Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt in both races.

In the doubles, Eggert and Benecken trailed after the first run by 0.006 seconds, but overhauled Wendl and Arlt in the second run to win by 0.059 seconds.

Russian pair Vsevolod Kashkin and Konstantin Korshunov came third and it was the same podium in the sprint event.

There was also history created in the doubles as Canadian pair Caitlin Nash and Natalie Corless became the first-ever all-female pair to compete in the Luge World Cup doubles, finishing 22nd of 23 pairs.

Eggert and Benecken have now won three of the five World Cup events to date, and lead the overall standings with 470 points, 45 points clear of Wendl and Arlt.

Sportsbeat 2019