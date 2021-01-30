Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken are luge world champions once again after successfully defending their men’s doubles titles in Konigssee.

The pair first won the title in 2017 and were back on top in triumphant style, stopping the clock in 1:39.931 as Germany’s World Championship domination continued on home ice.

Luge Germany set the standard as World Luge Championships get underway YESTERDAY AT 16:59

The host nation won five medals from two events on the opening day with Eggert and Benecken winning bronze in the doubles’ sprint.

But there was no stopping them from taking gold in the longer discipline, victorious for the fourth successive race at World Championship level.

"Between the runs I was thinking, 'I'm getting too old for this s**t.' It's a brutal tension," said Benecken.

Familiar friends joined Eggert and Benecken on the podium with compatriots Tobias Wendl and Tobias Alrt – who claimed gold in the sprint – taking silver in a time of 1:40.086.

The German pair were a cut above the field with Latvian brothers Andris and Juric Sics winning bronze – ten years after Latvia’s most successful Olympians in any event first reached the podium in the discipline at World Championship level.

That was despite tipping over in the final corner of the opening run, a slip-up that refocused their attentions having taken their mind off the job.

Sportsbeat 2021

Luge Taubitz keeps World Cup hopes alive with sprint victory 24/01/2021 AT 18:36