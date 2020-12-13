Madeleine Egle set a track record but couldn't convert that into luge World Cup glory as Dajana Eitberger took top spot in Oberhof.

Egle broke the start record to clock 6.812 seconds in her second run and that flying opening paved the way for a 41.602s total time, the best that's been seen on the track in Germany.

But there were mixed emotions for the Austrian, with her 1:23.514 total time only enough for fourth place when both runs were completed.

Victory instead went to Eitberger, with two consistent runs the key to the German winning on home ice.

Stopping the clock in 41.672 and 41.666 seconds produced a total of 1:23.338, less than a tenth of a second clear of compatriot Natalie Geisenberger.

It's turning into one of those seasons for Geisenberger – who has finished second in all four World Cup races this season with three different gold medallists ahead of her.

Third place went to Kendija Aparjode, on the podium for the first time this season though the Latvian could have been after more having led at the halfway stage.

Victory has eluded her this season but consistency is bearing fruit for Geisenberger, who leads the World Cup standings with 340 points.

Julia Taubitz, 2020 champion, is in second place despite only finishing tenth in Oberhof while Eitberger is just one point behind after her first win of the campaign.

The luge World Cup season remains in Germany with Winterberg playing host next weekend.

Sportsbeat 2020

