Austrian Madeleine Egle won her fourth Luge gold of the World Cup season in the women's singles at Sigulda, Latvia.

Egle recorded the best time in both runs to edge out World Cup leader Julia Taubitz by 0.18 seconds, but she still trails the German by 87 points in the overall standings.

Ad

Russian Tatiana Ivanova took bronze with defending Winter Olympic champion Natalie Geisenberger in fourth just a month out from the defence of her title in Beijing.

Luge Egle wins fourth luge World Cup gold of season 2 HOURS AGO

In the men's singles, Felix Loch returned to the top of the podium for the first time this season with victory in the sprint.

He had finished second behind home favourite Kristers Aparjods on Saturday, but it was role reversal over the shorter distance on Sunday as the German prevailed.

Loch, 32, who contracted Covid-19 before Christmas, said: "I never really doubted that I would be able to compete at the top. It's really fun again.

"It's still a little exhausting for me at the moment, Corona still holds me back a little but it's getting better every day."

The three-time Olympic gold medallist is hoping to be on top form for the Games in February and added: "I think that everything will be fine and working by then."

Luge Home favourite Aparjods surges to luge World Cup win in Sigulda YESTERDAY AT 14:59