Felix Loch's perfect luge World Cup record continued after bringing up his fifth win from five races on the ice of Winterberg.

Loch has looked a cut above throughout the season to date and his winning habit shows no sign of ending after prevailing by more than two tenths of a second on a home German track.

The three-time Olympic champion sat second at the halfway stage but pulled out all the stops from thereon to stop the clock in 1:43.861.

That was 0.198 seconds clear of Austria's Nico Gleirscher, who was rewarded for two consistent runs with second place and his first podium of the men's singles season.

Dominik Fischnaller recovered from seventh place following his first run to round out the top three, with only track-record holder Loch going quicker second time around.

The halfway lead had been with Kevin Fischnaller, cousin of Dominik, but a round two time of 52.171 saw him fall down the standings.

Victory for five-star Loch took his World Cup tally to a perfect 500, with five events of the 12-race season now completed.

Johannes Ludwig, who could only finish sixth in Winterberg, slips further back though his 304 points is still enough for second place.

Dominik Fischnaller rounds out the top three ahead of the sprint event which takes place later on Sunday.

