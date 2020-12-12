Flawless Felix Loch extended his perfect start to the season after powering to a fourth consecutive victory in the Men's Luge World Cup in Oberhorf.

The German had already triumphed in Altenberg and Innsbruck - twice - and continued his dominance on one of his home tracks to cap a searing start to the campaign.

Luge Loch goes three from three as Altenberg weather causes chaos 06/12/2020 AT 19:51

Compatriot Johannes Ludwig was second with a time 0.096s behind Loch, while Austria's Jonas Muller was third as he scooped his second podium finish of the season.

But there's no stopping Loch at the summit as the three-time Olympic gold medallist, 31, outlined all his World Cup credentials once more in Thuringia.

He had to do things the hard way in Oberhorf, however, as Ludwig stormed into a first run lead with a time of 43.416s.

He led Loch by 0.039s after that run but the overall leader, who also led home a one-two with Ludwig in the first event of the season, clocked a speedy second of 43.290s to leapfrog his compatriot.

Muller stopped the clock in a total time of 1:26.990s to finish third, while Russian pair Semen Pavlichenko and Roman Repilov finished fourth and fifth.

Loch now leads the overall men's standings with an imperious 400 points to his name, with Ludwig in second almost 150 behind.

And Italy's Dominik Fischnaller is third in the overall table, despite only mustering a sixth-place finish in the Oberhorf event.

The season will now head to Winterberg next weekend, where the field will bid to prevent runaway leader Loch claiming a fifth consecutive victory in Westphalia.

The Germans also reigned supreme in the doubles event in Oberhorf as Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken halted Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller's early season dominance.

The Austrian pair had claimed victory in all three of the campaign's races to date but Eggert and Benecken, 32 and 30, stopped the clock in a total time of 1:22.881 to cut the gap at the summit.

Fellow Austrians Yannick Muller and Armin Frauscher were third in what marked their second podium finish of the season.

Steu and Koller still lead the overall standings by a considerable 104 points over Eggert and Benecken, while Muller and Frauscher are third with 251 points to their name.

Luge Ivanova back on top with 15th Luge World Cup win 05/12/2020 AT 20:31