Natalie Geisenberger waited so long to get her first luge World Cup win of the season but wasted no time in bagging her second in Innsbruck.

The German had registered eight second-place finishes in succession before triumphing on Oberhof last time out and the taste for victory is now back for the Olympic champion.

A time of 1:19.728 was enough for Geisenberger to prevail by 0.082 seconds ahead of compatriot Julia Taubitz – who had beaten her to gold in five previous races this season.

Runs of 39.903 and 39.825 seconds were the quickest of each run for Geisenberger, with track record holder Taubitz unable to maintain the pressure.

Bronze went to America's Summer Britcher, stopping the clock in 1:20.014 for her first medal of the World Cup season.

Geisenberger continues to lead the World Cup standings with 710 points to her name, extending the gap to Taubitz to 119 points.

Austria's Madeleine Egle sits in third place though she was only able to muster a sixth-place finish on home ice.

Just one event of the women's singles season remains with the competition heading to St Moritz next month.

But there's the small matter of the World Championships to come beforehand, with Konigssee playing host next week.

Sportsbeat 2021

