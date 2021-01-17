Four-time Olympic champion Natalie Geisenberger triumphed in Oberhof to secured her 50th World Cup win.

At the halfway point, the German luger held top spot in the rankings after clocking 41.112 seconds on her first run.

And Geisenberger produced a stellar track record of 41.009 seconds in the second run to triumph in 1:22.121.

It was the German star's first victory since returning to the circuit following the birth of her son last year.

Austria's Madeleine Egle secured silver in 1:22.349 while Germany's Anna Berreiter completed the podium in 1:22.357.

Geisenberger has extended her lead in the overall World Cup standings with 780 points to her name while compatriot Julia Taubitz is second with 706 points.

